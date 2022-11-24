JUST IN
China expands lockdown as Covid cases hit record high, mass testing ordered
On Shraddha Walkar's 2020 complaint against partner, Fadnavis orders probe
RTI portal to help people access information about SC operationalised
TMS Ep310: Trade with Australia, Fake Reviews, Markets, State Governors
This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 years: PM Modi
Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?
EC appointment case: 'Hold your mouth', Centre's lawyer tells the SC
FIFA World Cup: After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
Release of Rajiv case convicts spotlights AICC-TNCC struggle for power
Over 6,000 govt-run schools in Himachal have less than 20 students: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Foxconn apologises for pay dispute at China factory in Zhengzhou
Delhi: Ring Road traffic to be hit for 11 mths due to flyover construction
Business Standard

Instead of cursing Cong, PM should speak on BJP misrule in Guj: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying he should speak about BJP's 'misrule' in Gujarat instead of cursing the Congress

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Gujarat elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the party during the campaign in Gujarat, saying that instead of cursing the Congress, he should speak about the BJP's "misrule" in the state.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had sought to corner the Congress for not supporting a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, in the presidential poll. He had also lashed out at the opposition party, accusing it of engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism and supporting "anti-social elements" during its rule in Gujarat.

Hitting back at the PM, Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, "Narendra Modi ji, instead of cursing the Congress, speak on the misrule of the BJP!"

"Why was the future of the children of Gujarat spoiled? Why Gujarat ranks 29th among 30 states in malnourished, underweight children? Why is it at 19th place in infant mortality rate?" he said.

Gujarat demands answers on accountability for the last 27 years, the Congress president said.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 (89 seats) and 5 (93 seats) -- and ballots will be counted on December 8.

A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for the 182 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU