Instead of panic, there is a need for precaution to combat Covid: Naqvi

Instead of horror and panic, there is a need for hope and precaution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union minister said on Tuesday as he took the "precautionary" vaccine dose against the viral disease.

India began administering the "precautionary" dose against Covid, a critical step that comes as cases spike alarmingly in the country, on Monday. The dose is being administered to and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above.

Asserting that 'Made in India' Covid vaccines are "absolutely safe", Naqvi said all those who are eligible for the "precautionary" dose should get vaccinated to make the country coronavirus-free.

"Today I took precautionary dose of Corona vaccine. 'Made in India' Corona vaccines are absolutely safe. All those who are eligible for precautionary dose, should get vaccinated & contribute in making country Corona free," the minority affairs minister said in a tweet.

He also posted pictures of himself getting jabbed.

"Effective leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has ensured adequate resources for health & well-being of people," the 64-year-old leader said in another tweet.

Instead of horror and panic, there is a need for hope and precaution, Naqvi said.

"Only self-restraint, caution & commitment of society will take us out of this pandemic," he said.

