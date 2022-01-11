Instead of panic, there is a need for precaution to combat Covid: Naqvi

-
ALSO READ
Important to be alarmed, no need to panic: Expert on Covid Omicron variant
Covid-19: In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests
Don't panic, but be vigilant: AIIMS Director Dr Guleria amid Omicron scare
Delhi may report 22,000 Covid-19 cases today, but no need to panic: CM
Omicron: Why it's too soon to panic about Covid vaccines and new variant
-
Instead of horror and panic, there is a need for hope and precaution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday as he took the "precautionary" vaccine dose against the viral disease.
India began administering the "precautionary" dose against Covid, a critical step that comes as cases spike alarmingly in the country, on Monday. The dose is being administered to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above.
Asserting that 'Made in India' Covid vaccines are "absolutely safe", Naqvi said all those who are eligible for the "precautionary" dose should get vaccinated to make the country coronavirus-free.
"Today I took precautionary dose of Corona vaccine. 'Made in India' Corona vaccines are absolutely safe. All those who are eligible for precautionary dose, should get vaccinated & contribute in making country Corona free," the minority affairs minister said in a tweet.
He also posted pictures of himself getting jabbed.
"Effective leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has ensured adequate resources for health & well-being of people," the 64-year-old leader said in another tweet.
Instead of horror and panic, there is a need for hope and precaution, Naqvi said.
"Only self-restraint, caution & commitment of society will take us out of this pandemic," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU