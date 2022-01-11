Covid now comparable to flu, may turn endemic post Omicron: UK professor

-
ALSO READ
Chinese woman dies from H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province
Omicron: Delhi prisons to isolate inmates with Influenza-like illness
Nasal vaccine might help fight new variants of coronavirus: Study
Study finds 'robust' evidence that COVID-19 is seasonal infection
When will we reach herd immunity? Here are 3 reasons why we don't know yet
-
The UK may be on the brink of beating the Covid-19 pandemic, with daily deaths currently running at less than half the rate expected in a bad flu year, the media reported.
According to Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert from the University of East Anglia, the Covid pandemic will become 'endemic' after Omicron wave subsides in the country, provided no other variants emerge, Daily Mail reported.
Yet Hunter noted that Covid would "almost certainly" get weaker every year as people develop natural immunity and eventually become a common cold that kills only the very vulnerable further down the line.
"Once we're past this Omicron peak, excluding another unexpected variant that reverses all of our progress, then we'll be close to the point of endemic," he was quoted as saying.
Currently, about 130 people are dying from the Covid every day in England at what is believed to be the peak of the Omicron outbreak, compared to 1,300 last January before vaccines were widely available, the report said.
While infection rates more than quadrupled since September following the emergence of the ultra-transmissible variant, daily deaths have barely changed during the same period.
On the other hand, government estimates show there were more than 400 influenza deaths per day at the peak of the last bad flu season in 2017/18, and almost 300 daily fatalities the previous year.
Just like this winter, hospitals were forced to cancel routine operations and patients were told to steer clear of A&E units during both of those outbreaks, the report said.
The figures showed that the burden of Covid is now comparable to flu, Hunter said.
Hunter's comments came as top experts today claimed that the end of the Covid crisis was "in sight" and UK ministers claimed Britain is on a path to "living with" the virus.
David Nabarro, from the World Health Organization, said the coronavirus would pose a very difficult situation for the next three months "at least" but insisted "we can see the end in sight".
Meanwhile, Professor Graham Medley, No10's chief modeller, warned Covid "can't be an emergency forever" as he said "government decisions" would need to be made about scrapping mass free testing and vaccinations, the report said.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU