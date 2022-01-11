Odisha logs 7,071 fresh Covid-19 cases, biggest one-day spike in 7 months

-
ALSO READ
Odisha reports 1,833 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day
Odisha reports 849 fresh coronavirus infections, 68 fatalities
Over 80,000 teenagers take Covid vaccine jab in Odisha on 1st day of drive
Odisha records 2,182 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Odisha govt imposes more restrictions
-
Odisha recorded 7,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46 per cent over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months, the Health Department said.
The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said. The daily positivity rate jumped to 10.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent a day ago.
Odisha's death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district.
The coastal state had registered 7,395 single-day cases on June 5 last year.
It now has 27,216 active cases, while a total of 10.47 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far.
Since Monday, 69,018 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU