Ladakh records two more Covid-related deaths, 124 cases in last 24 hours

Ladakh registered two more Covid-related fatalities and 124 fresh cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 18,310 and the death toll to 187, officials said on Saturday.
The region, which is under partial lockdown till June 7, had recorded over 4,341 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths this month so far, with Leh district being the worst hit by the second wave of the pandemic.
Two COVID-19 patients, one each in Leh and Kargil districts, died on Friday, taking the death toll in the region to 187 -- 136 in Leh and 51 in Kargil, a bulletin released by the directorate of health services, Ladakh said.
Of the new cases, 102 were recorded in Leh and 22 in Kargil. This puts the number of active cases in the twin districts to 1,606 -- 1,380 in Leh and 226 in Kargil.
A total of 172 more COVID-19 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours in Ladakh, taking the count of recoveries so far to 16,517, the bulletin said.
