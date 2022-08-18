JUST IN
Israel seals Palestinian rights groups offices it labelled terrorist
Netaji's daughter to approach India, Japan for DNA tests of ashes
Covid vaccination crosses the 2 bn mark with 120 mn doses in last 24 hrs
81% Indians believe their jobs can be done remotely, says survey
Agniveer recruitment rally for Indian Army from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana
Indian Olympic Association moves SC against HC's order to conduct elections
Nehru to 'Gandhi': The history of the iconic Ashok Hotel in New Delhi
Rohingya row: 'Delhi govt wrote to settle infiltrators,' claims Delhi BJP
205 people died in this year's monsoon season in HP; loss of Rs 1,014 cr
Kashmiri Pandit murder: Muslims stage protest against terrorists in Shopian
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Netaji's daughter to approach India, Japan for DNA tests of ashes
Business Standard

Israel seals Palestinian rights groups offices it labelled terrorist

Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organisations, sealing entrance doors and leaving notices declaring them closed

Topics
Israel-Palestine | Terrorsim

AP  |  Ramallah 

Israeli security forces patrol the area next to Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site and the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque (Photo: Reuters)
Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organisations

Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organisations, sealing entrance doors and leaving notices declaring them closed, the groups said Thursday.

Israel has claimed some of these groups had ties to the militant Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a claim the groups denied.

Rights defenders have described Israel's moves against the groups as part of a decades-long crackdown on political activist in the occupied territories.

Most of the targeted organisations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Israel-Palestine

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 15:05 IST

`