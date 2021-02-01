Israel vaccinates over 3 million people against Covid-19: Health ministry

-
The number of people vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Israel has exceeded three million, the state's Ministry of Health said.
Israel has thus vaccinated over 32.2 per cent of its population of about 9.3 million since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.
The figures also show that about 90 per cent of people aged 70 and over in Israel have already been vaccinated.
The ministry also reported that the total number of Covid-19 cases in Israel reached 640,644, of which 72,026 are active cases.
The number of death cases rose to 4,745, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped to 1,162, out of 1,814 hospitalized patients, and the number of recovered ones rose to 563,873.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
