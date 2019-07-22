In pictures: Isro successfully launches second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2

1 / 5
A view of the Chandrayaan-2
onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ANI
GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: PTI
ISRO Chairman K Sivan watches the launch of GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan watches the launch of GSLV-MkIII-M1rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: PTI
GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects Chandrayaan 2 into Earth Orbit
GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit | Photo: ANI
PM Modi congratulates Isro after successful launch of second lunar mission
"The launch of Chandrayaan 2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science," says PM Modi. | Photo: ANI
