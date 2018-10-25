JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates after showing signs of improvement
Business Standard

IT dept raids 100 places in TN, AP in mining, export firms tax evasion case

Over 130 I-T officials are conducting the operation with assistance from security and police personnel

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

I-T raid, scam, tax

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday launched multiple raids at over 100 locations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against mining and mineral export companies, officials said.

The searches are being conducted at the premises of at least four such business groups in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Karaikal in Tamil Nadu and Vishakhapatnam and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

One of the firms identified by I-T officials is V V minerals of Tamil Nadu.

Over 130 I-T officials are conducting the operation with assistance from security and police personnel, they said.

They said the companies that are being searched are involved in mining, processing and export of beach sand minerals in an alleged illegal manner that led the taxman to probe tax evasion charges against them.

The alleged illegal profits earned through this, they said, was subsequently ploughed for investments into other businesses of these groups like spinning mills, sugar mills, hotels, engineering colleges and some blue metal businesses.

Some overseas transactions of these companies, made in alleged violation  of tax laws, is also under the scanner of the department and the sleuths are looking for documents, to substantiate these charges, during the raids, they added.
First Published: Thu, October 25 2018. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements