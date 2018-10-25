PNB scam: ED attaches Nirav Modi's assets worth Rs 2.5 bn in Hong Kong

The (ED) on Thursday said it has attached valuables and jewellery worth Rs 255 crore in Hong Kong of diamond jeweller in connection with the $2 billion alleged fraud in PNB.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of these assets.

"The said valuables were exported through 26 shipments by based companies of to the Hong Kong-based companies controlled by him after the registration of the case (PNB money laundering) in India," it said.

These valuables, diamonds and jewellery were lying in a logistics company vault in Hong Kong, the agency said.

"Details like value, consignee, shipper, ownership among others of these shipments were obtained during the investigation and after gathering the evidence of ownership and value of the goods, the same has been attached," it said.

The value of the attached assets is $34.97 million or about Rs 2.55 bn at present, it said.

A court issued order will soon be sent to Hong Kong to formalise the PMLA attachment order, they said.

With this latest order, the total attachment in this case against the absconding diamantaire is about Rs 47.44 bn.

has been absconding since the alleged bank fraud far the highest in the country in terms of value, came to light early this year and anInterpolarrest warrant has been notified against him even asIndiais working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom, where he was last reported to have been based.

ED has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 64 bn ofbankfunds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control.

Nirav Modi, his uncle others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year following a complaint by thePunjab NationalBank(PNB) that they allegedly cheated the nationalisedbankto the tune of over Rs 130 bn, with the purported involvement of a few employees of thebank.