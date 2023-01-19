JUST IN
SC collegium reiterates gay lawyer Saurabh Kirpal's name for Delhi HC
Business Standard

It is a propaganda piece: India on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again

Topics
Gujarat riots | BBC | MEA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative".

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again.

"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:20 IST

