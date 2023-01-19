It is a propaganda piece: India on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

-
India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative".
The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.
The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.
Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again.
"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:20 IST
