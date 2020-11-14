It is our honour to serve, protect India: BSF on PM Modi's Diwali greetings

-
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali greetings for the Indian soldiers, Border Security Force (BSF), on Saturday, said it is their honour to serve and protect the motherland.
"Sir, it is always an honour to serve and protect our motherland. Every 'Prahari' (soldier) stands ready and resolute in upholding the integrity of borders, even to the peril of their lives. Salute to the families of brave praharis. Jai Hindi," BSF tweeted.
On Friday, the Prime Minister saluted the soldiers and appealed the citizens to light a 'diya' on Diwali for the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.
"We must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving Bharat Mata and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India," PM Modi said.
"I also salute the sacrifice of those families, whose sons and daughters are on the border today. I express gratitude to each and every person who is away from home and family on account of discharging their duty to the country in one way or the other," PM Modi added.
The Prime Minister said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, the entire nation will pray for them.
PM Modi will also celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan today. The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana are accompanying the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.
