Hong Kong dissent: China threatens countermeasures against UK, Australia

In a bid to assert its dominance over Hong Kong, on Friday threatened countermeasures against Britain and for condemning its disqualification of four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong Legislative Council, reported NHK World.

Singling out both countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that some countries have violently interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated the basic principles of international law and relations.

He further informed that firmly opposes this and has lodged a protest with the countries, while threatening that will take firm and necessary measures, if Britain, Australia, and other countries do not change their stance on China's internal affairs.

According to NHK World, European countries and the United States are stepping up their criticism of China, with officials saying the country is depriving Hong Kong people of rights promised under the "one country, two systems" framework.

On Wednesday, four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were disqualified with immediate effect after the People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) passed a resolution allowing local authorities power to unseat politicians without having to go through the city's courts.

Following the dismissal of lawmakers, all Hong Kong's pro-democracy legislators resigned together in the protest against China's top legislative body's resolution, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

"Hong Kong, from today onward, can no longer tell the world that there is 'one country, two systems'," said Democratic Party lawmaker Wu Chi-wai.

The lawmakers unseated on Wednesday were the Civic Party's Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, alongside Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild, who were previously barred from running in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections, originally slated for September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)