Italian PM Mario Draghi signs decree with fresh virus containment measures

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed a decree with fresh coronavirus containment measures.
The decree, to be effective from March 6 to April 6, extends to March 27 a ban on travel between Italy's 20 regions, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the novelties is that beginning on March 27, museums will be open on weekends, while cinemas and theaters may reopen at 25 per cent capacity in regions designated as low risk.
Under the new decree, schools, hairdressers, barbershops, and beauty salons will have to close in regions designated as at high risk of infections.
Gyms, swimming pools and ski facilities will remain closed everywhere for the duration of the decree.
The decree also gives regional governors powers to shut down schools "in areas where there are more than 250 infections per 100,000 residents in a period of seven days."
As of March 1, Italy had eight low-risk regions, 11 medium-risk regions, two high-risk regions, and one "white" region, Sardinia, where the virus is circulating very slowly and restrictions are very relaxed.
However, even in the white zones it is mandatory to wear a mask in public, and events and venues such as fairs, congresses, football games, and nightclubs remain closed, the government said.
