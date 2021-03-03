Jordan's Covid-19 tally up by 5,124 to 402,282, death toll at 4,756

-
ALSO READ
New method to help fast-track vaccines for pre-clinical tests
Jordan's coronavirus caseload exceeds 60,000 after 3,087 fresh infections
Kerala to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday
Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, scientists say
Explainer: How do we know the Covid-19 vaccines are safe?
-
Jordan on Tuesday reported 29 COVID-19 deaths and 5,124 new cases, raising the death toll to 4,756 and the tally to 402,282, said a joint statement by the Ministry of Health.
The statement said there are currently 43,383 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.
It added that 2,887 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine the same day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 354,143.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU