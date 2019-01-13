J&K: LED expert Zeenat-ul-Islam among two militants killed in encounter

Two militants, including the one of the dreaded and oldest militants Zeenat-ul-Islam, were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Katpora area in south Kashmir's district last evening after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, he said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

One of them was identified as dreaded militant Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was associated with the terror group Al Badr, the official said, adding that the identity of the second militant is being ascertained.

Zeenat, considered as an Improvised explosive device (IED) expert, was earlier associated with another militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said.