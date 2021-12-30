Covid-19 pandemic: Jammu and Kashmir reports 139 new cases, 1 death

-
Jammu and Kashmir reported 139 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the till date toll of infections to 3,41,167 in the Union Territory (UT), officials said on Thursday.
The UT reported one death due to the virus in the same period, they said.
Out of the fresh cases, 37 were from the Jammu division and 102 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Srinagar district came up with the highest number of cases at 51, followed Jammu district which reported 16 cases.
There are 1,294 active cases in the UT, and till date 3,35,347 people have recovered from the infection, the officials said.
So far 4,526 people have lost their lives to the virus in the Union Territory since the pandemic began.
There were also 50 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) with no new case of it reported since last evening.
