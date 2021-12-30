Covid-19: Haryana reports 23 more Omicron cases; tally mounts to 37

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana coronavirus update: 3 Covid-19 deaths, 31 fresh cases in state
Haryana coronavirus update: 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Covid-19: Haryana govt imposes night curfew, gathering curbs from Saturday
-
Haryana reported 23 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, its highest daily spike so far, pushing the tally of such cases to 37 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.
Of these 37 cases, 12 are active while the rest have been discharged, it stated.
In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.
It said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from January 1.
Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 300 new infections being reported on Thursday, 180 of them from Gurugram alone. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 44 and 20 new infections respectively.
However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.
The total COVID-19 case count now stands at 7,73,361 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has almost doubled in three days, from 536 on Monday to 1,047 on Thursday, while 7,62,228 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU