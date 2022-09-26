JUST IN
Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT
TN police continue action against PFI, SDPI cadres over petrol bomb attacks
9 arrested after Kerala police bust rave party, seize drugs from Wayanad
Factory sold by gangster Vikas Dubey's wife sealed on court order in Kanpur
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet former PM Manmohan Singh on his 90th birthday
Activist Pandey, 3 others detained ahead of march in support of Bilkis Bano
Dengue cases on the rise in Lucknow with 12 positive reports in 48 hours
Top Headlines: Threshold for Benami deals, green bond investors, and more
Latest news LIVE: India adds 4,129 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,530
J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Centre freezes subsidy of EV makers for violating PMP norms under FAME-II
Business Standard

Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

A Delhi court granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Money laundering  | Delhi court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez at Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and posted the matter for further hearing on October 22.

On August 31, predecessor judge Praveen Singh had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to ED, Fernandez and Fatehi, who were examined, had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

The ED said Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021 where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar.

Statements of Fatehi were recorded on September 13 and October 14, 2021 and she also acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena Paulose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 12:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.