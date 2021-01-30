Jaishankar and Blinken talk over phone, reaffirm growing US-India ties

-
ALSO READ
India making a lot of regional investment, but needs to do more: Jaishankar
Talks between India, China going on; do not want to pre-judge: Jaishankar
MEA Jaishankar to meet Chinese counterpart on SCO sidelines in Moscow
Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India: FM Motegi
Chinese troops with weapons at LAC a 'very critical' challenge: Jaishankar
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Tony Blinken have spoken over phone during which the two leaders reaffirmed the growing bilateral partnership.
They discussed issues of mutual concern, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments and next steps in expanding bilateral ties, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.
It was Blinken's first telephonic conversation with Jaishankar after he assumed the charge of the top American diplomat early this week.
Blinken underscored India's role as a preeminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand the regional cooperation, including through the Quad, Price said.
Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity, Price said in a readout of the call, which was the first communication between them after January 20 when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
I was delighted to speak today with my good friend @DrSJaishankar to discuss U.S.-India priorities. We reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and discussed ways we can better seize new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the Secretary of State said on Twitter.
After occupying Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Blinken has spoken to his counterparts from over a dozen countries including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Israel and South Africa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU