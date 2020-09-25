Covid-19: Maharashtra govt to issue circular for rational use of remdesivir

-
Maharashtra Health Minister
Rajesh Tope on Friday said the state government will issue circular within 24 hours to all doctors and COVID-19 hospitals for rational use of remdesivir injections in the treatment of coronavirus infection.
Apart from this, FDA minister Dr Rajendra Shingne said a special campaign will be launched against the black marketing of the anti-viral injection in the state.
The ministers were addressing the media after a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in East Vidarbha.
Tope visited government hospitals in Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur to take stock of the situation and steps taken by the administration.
When asked about excess use and shortage of remdesivir in COVID-19 hospitals, Tope said, "Rational use of the injection is important and it should not be administered as soon as a patient is admitted."
Doctors and COVID-19 hospitals will be given directions on how to use remdesivir and a circular will be issued within 24 hours, he said.
Meanwhile, speaking about the supply of the drug, Shingne said, "By September 30, around 1.10 lakh remdesivir injections will be available in Maharashtra from five to six pharmaceutical companies that are producing the drug."
The FDA along with the home department will launch a special campaign against black marketing of remdesivir across the state and the initiative has already started in Mumbai, the minister said.
