Tripura coronavirus update: State tally rises to 24,130; toll up at 262

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload



rose to 24,130 as 341 more people tested positive for the virus on Friday, an official said.

The death toll climbed to 262 with five more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 144 of the 262 COVID-19 deaths, the official said



currently has 6,381 active cases, while 17,464 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 512 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients on Thursday as they had recovered from the disease.

As many as 3,74,963 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

