- Top 10 biz headlines: Services PMI surges, economic fixes on cards & more
- Top events today: LS to discuss Article 370, Ayodhya SC hearing, and more
- House battle won over J&K's special status, but legal opinion split
- E-commerce giants halt operations for at least 72 hours in Kashmir
- Telcos to lose Rs 4-5 crore a day as internet services suspended in Kashmir
- Tourists skip Kashmir for Kerala and Thailand amid ongoing tensions
- Article 370 provisions scrapped: J&K, Ladakh may get share of central funds
- Modi govt revokes Article 370: Uncertain revenues a worry for J&K
- Judgment day: Next fight over Article 370 could move to Supreme Court
- Special status for Jammu and Kashmir ends: Govt celebrates, Oppn protests
Kashmir LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to take up Article 370; Mufti arrested
Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha will take up the resolution to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to abrogate the Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It was approved by the Upper House amid protests by the Opposition. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill. According to the terms of the new resolution moved by Home Minister Amit Shah, while Jammu and Kashmir will be a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly, the Ladakh region will be a Union Territory without any legislative powers. Since the government has a comfortable majority in the House, these are unlikely to face any hurdles.
However, there are also speculations that the BJP’s move to revoke Article 370 could be challenged legally in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, minutes after the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill to bifurcate the state into Union territories, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were arrested. Hitting out at the government, Mufti in an audio message on Twitter said Parliament which gave a lot to Jammu and Kashmir "has snatched everything from it like thieves". "Today is the blackest day in Indian democracy. The Indian Parliament just like thieves today snatched everything it had given," she said.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh