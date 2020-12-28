JD(U) not in favour of laws against conversion for marriage: KC Tyagi

-
ALSO READ
Love jihad law is for conspiracies behind inter-religion marriages: WB BJP
Janata Dal (U) suffers setback in Arunachal as 6 of 7 MLAs join BJP
Bihar Assembly elections: 71 seats go to the polls in the first phase
'Love jihad' laws attempt by BJP to divert public attention: Owaisi
UP clears ordinance against 'unlawful conversions', cites 'love jihad'
-
At a time when BJP ruled states
are making legislation against conversion for marriage, the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the saffron party in Bihar, on Sunday asserted that such laws will create social hatred and division in the society which it does not approve of.
"An atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the society in the name of Love Jihad," Tyagi told reporters after the party's national executive meeting here.
The term "love jihad" is used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.
"Provisions of the Constitution and CrPC give freedom to two adults to choose life partners of their choice irrespective of one's religion, caste or region," Tyagi said.
Socialists have upheld the right of adults to marry irrespective of caste and creed since the days of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, he said.
Lohia was a socialist ideologue.
The Cabinet in BJP governed Madhya Pradesh on Saturday passed a Bill which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.
The bill in some ways is similar to an Ordinance notified by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh last month.
In UP, a PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court challenging the ordiance, contending that it impinges upon the fundamental right to choice and right to change of faith.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU