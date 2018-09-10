Jewar airport: Over 90% farmers agree for land acquisition, say Officials

As many as 307 farmers Monday consented for acquisition of their land the maximum in a single day so far -- for a proposed international airport at district's Jewar, officials and MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

After initial resistance by some farmers, district officials and MLA Singh have been making regular visits to the villages where land is to be acquired for the government's ambitious project.

The project's cost is estimated to be between Rs 150 bn and Rs 200 bn.

On the instructions of District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh, the Subdivisional Magistrate, Prasoon Dwivedi, and Revenue Officer (tehsildaar) Vijay Shankar today held discussions with the farmers and other locals in the villages.

"So far, 3,076 farmers have agreed for the acquisition of their 1,138 hectare land for the proposed airport. Today, a maximum 307 farmers consented for their 87 hectare land. This is the most (number of farmers agreeing) in a single day, a statement from the district information office said Monday night.

MLA Dhirendra Sing said consent has been given for almost 93 per cent of the land required for the Phase-I development of the proposed airport.

"If the landless villagers are also included then a total of 3,512 villagers have agreed for the proposed greenfield airport so far, he said.

"Now with agreement of 93 per cent villagers, it is almost certain that work for the the airport would begin soon after following due procedures, the legislator said.

Dhirendra Singh had Sunday met Chief Minister at the Sadan in New Delhi where he had apprised him about the resettlement and rehabilitation policy for the villagers who would be impacted by the mega project.

The chief minister said the progress of farmers is a priority for our government. They should be soon rehabilitated with appropriate facilities which should be done as per a transparent policy, he quoted Adityanath as saying.

Land from five villages - Rohi, Parohi, Dayanatpur, Ranhera and Kishorpur is to be acquired during the first phase.

In total, 5,000 hectares of land is to be acquired for the greenfield airport likely to become operational by 2022-23, if the land is acquired.

Some landowners, including farmers and villagers, initially resisted the land acquisition citing various reasons such as inadequate compensation amount and related benefits besides the resettlement policy.