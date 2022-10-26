Jharkhand CM allows graft charges probe against govt staffers, contractors

-
ALSO READ
CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today amid Jharkhand political crisis
Deficient rainfall worrying, farmers unable to sow seeds: Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand CM Soren wins confidence motion with 48 votes, BJP stages walkout
Jharkhand politics: Buses carrying MLAs seen leaving CM Soren's residence
No space for hate, separatism in India's culture: Jharkhand CM Soren
-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal to register a case against 29 people, including government employees, in connection with alleged irregularities in the drinking water and sanitation department, an official said on Wednesday.
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) will register an FIR against the accused state government employees and contractors, he said.
"The chief minister has permitted Anti Corruption Bureau, Ranchi to conduct a probe by registering an FIR against 29 public servants and others involved in the corruption," the official said.
The alleged irregularities were related to installation of tube wells in the 2010-11 and 2013-14 financial years in panchayats of Govindpur and Nirsa blocks under the Dhanbad district besides other schemes of the drinking water and sanitation department", he said.
Several engineers, an officer of accounts, and many contractors were accused of being involved in the corruption.
An FIR has already been registered by the vigilance department in the case, a statement from the CM's secretariat said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU