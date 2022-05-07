BJP lashes out at Soren govt for looting public resources amid ED raids

The Hemant Soren-led government in specialises in theft and will make the state hollow by looting public resources, the said on Saturday after ED raids in connection with the fraud .

The on Friday raided multiple premises, including that of mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11.

The manner in which public resources are being looted to the determinant of the people in the department headed by the chief minister is shocking. Silence is not an answer in this mega scam which is exceeding over Rs 150 crore as per media reports, spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

Echoing similar sentiments, MP Nishikant Dubey, who has been at the forefront of the attack against the JMM-Congress alliance government in the state said, Theft is the specialty of the JMM-Congress government in . It is very important to ensure strict vigil otherwise this government will make Jharkhand hollow from the inside.

Demanding that the state government come clean on the allegations of corruption against it, Kohli said the raid at an officer's place heading the mines department led to seizure of huge amounts of cash.

The state government must answer from where this cash came and it should be accounted for.

