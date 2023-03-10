Jharkhand govt to vaccinate 4.6 mn children in wake of Measles outbreak

Concerned over the increasing cases of measles in nine districts of the state, the government has decided to run a special measles-rubella campaign in these districts for five weeks from April 15.

According to a WHO report, the maximum measles patients have been reported in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Haryana.

In 2022, it was stated in Parliament that around 40 children died of measles across the country, out of whom 9 were from . Of the 230 measles cases reported in the country, 120 were from .

Under the campaign, 45,62,492 children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years will be administered the vaccine. The state's Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh has directed the Deputy Commissioners, Civil Surgeons and officers of the nine districts to make the campaign a success.

The districts where the campaign will be carried out are Dumka, Pakur, Sahibganj, Godda, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Koderma and Giridih.

Children who have been vaccinated before will be re-vaccinated.

Birendra Prasad Singh, Director General of Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA), said that the chances of the disease spreading will reduce if all children are vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign will be monitored by the Central government through WHO and UNICEF. The Health Department and the Education and Social Welfare Department have been included in the campaign.

Dr Jitendra Kumar of CCL Hospital, Gandhinagar, explained that measles is an infectious disease spread through a virus and has the most effect on children.

He added that symptoms include body rash, fever, runny nose, red eyes and cough. Apart from coming in direct contact with an infected person, it spreads through the air.

