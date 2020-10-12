Jharkhand reports 574 new coronavirus cases, three fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand tally rises to 91,254 with 768 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 new deaths
Odisha sees record one-day spike of 4,330 Covid-19 cases, toll crosses 700
Odisha reports 4,189 new Covid cases, infection count rises to 188,311
Tripura reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25,734
Tripura reports 332 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally now at 26,066
-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally jumped
to 92,525 as 574 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.
Three more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 787, he said.
Of the three fresh fatalities, two were reported from Dhanbad and one from East Singhbhum, the official said.
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 286, followed by Bokaro at 47 and East Singbhum at 45.
Jharkhand now has 8,167 active COVID-19 cases, while 83,571 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
The state has conducted 17,793 sample tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU