Haryana coronavirus update: State reports 1065 new cases of Covid-19

reported 1065 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 1,42,155.

A total of 1,30,003 patients have been discharged so far, after recovering from the disease while 1579 have succumbed to the virus. The active Covid-19 cases in the state are 10,573, as per the state's Health Department.

In Haryana, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.46 per cent, the recovery rate is 91.45 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent.

