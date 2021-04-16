Jharkhand reports record 31 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 3,198 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand passes resolution seeking inclusion of Sarna as separate religion
Jharkhand CM meets Sonia; farmers' protest, cabinet berths discussed
IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum kills three security personnel
Jharkhand reports 397 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths
Jharkhand registers 301 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll
went up to 1,292 after a record number of 31 fresh fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.
Altogether 3,198 new infections also pushed the caseload of the state to 1,47,792, it said.
Jharkhand currently has 18,524 active cases.
Altogether 1,27,976 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.
Out of the fresh fatalities, nine deaths were reported from East Singhbhum district and seven from Ranchi. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.
The 3,198 new positive cases included 1273 in Ranchi and 368 in West Singhbum districts.
A total of 36756 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU