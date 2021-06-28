Justice Malimath appointed acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath was on Monday appointed as the acting chief justice of the High Court, the said.

An official statement citing a notification issued by the Department of Justice said that Justice Malimath, the senior-most judge of High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of that with effect from July 1 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice,

Justice Narayana Swamy demits office on June 30.

Chief justices and judges of the 25 high courts retire at the age of 62 years.

