Loni case: NSA invocation underway against SP leader Ummed Pehlwan

The process of invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ummed Pahalwan is underway, in connection with the Loni incident, said Ghaziabad Police on Monday.
A team of Ghaziabad police arrested Ummed Pahalwan on June 19 in connection with the Loni incident where an elderly man was assaulted.
According to the FIR filed on June 7, Ummed Pahalwan was accused of making the video of the incident.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier denied any communal angle in the case.
The police had on Tuesday filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.
In the FIR, the Police had said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities."
The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 18 sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India Manish Maheshwari regarding the viral video of the assault on the elderly man in Loni.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
