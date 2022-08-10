Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday congratulated Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on being appointed his successor and 49th head of the Indian judiciary with effect from August 27.

CJI Ramana, who took oath as 48th head of the judiciary on April 24 last year, would be demitting office on August 26 after the conclusion of his over 16-month-long tenure.

The CJI had initiated the process of appointment of Justice Lalit as his successor after receiving a letter to this effect from the Law Ministry on August 3.

”Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India Shri Justice N V Ramana today congratulated Hon'ble Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on being appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August 2022,” a statement from an apex court official said.

The CJI conveyed his best wishes to Justice Lalit for a glorious tenure as the Chief Justice of India.

“Shri Justice Ramana expressed confidence that with his long and rich experience in the Bar as well as on the Bench, Shri Justice Lalit will take the institution of the judiciary to greater heights through his able leadership,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Justice Lalit was appointed as the 49th CJI after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

