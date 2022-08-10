JUST IN
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to poet Vararara Rao on medical grounds
Parl panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3
HC grants anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, his son in cheating case
Godavari crosses first danger level in Andhra, flood to 5 districts
Mullaperiyar, Banasursagar dams still releasing water; rains predicted
Kerala: ED raids 5 accused in CPI-M controlled Cooperative Bank scam
Govt urges states to actively encourage all to hoist tricolour on Aug 13-15
Trains Cancelled Today, 10 Aug: IRCTC cancels 152 trains due to rainfall
3 LeT terrorists trapped in J&K's Budgam encounter with security forces
India at 75: Here are some do's and don'ts about hoisting the Tricolour
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
HC grants anticipatory bail to Kirit Somaiya, his son in cheating case
Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to poet Vararara Rao on medical grounds
Business Standard

Parl panel recommends senior citizen rebate restoration in sleeper, AC 3

A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be reviewed and restored "urgently" at least for sleeper class and AC 3-tier train travel

Topics
Parliament | Monsoon session of Parliament | Indian Railway

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

A parliamentary committee has recommended that senior citizen concessions be reviewed and restored "urgently" at least for sleeper class and AC 3-tier train travel.

In its report submitted on August 4, the Standing Committee on Railways said senior citizens were earlier granted a concession amounting to 40-50 per cent of their railway fares, but the practice was stopped during the COVID-19 crisis.

It also urged the ministry to give wide publicity to the "give up" scheme, which encourages senior citizens to give up their concessions voluntarily.

The Ministry of Railways in its action-taken report has stated that in view of the pandemic, concession to all categories of passengers (except the four categories of Divyangjan, and 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn.

"Given the reply of the government, the committee note that as of now, the

concession to senior citizens has been withdrawn in view of the pandemic and Covid

protocol. The committee are of the view that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously.

"The committee desire that concession to senior citizens which was available in pre-COVID times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and III AC urgently, so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes," the committee headed by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh said.

The Railways spends around Rs 2,000 crore on senior citizen concessions annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Parliament

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 14:24 IST

`
.