Kapil Sharma cheating case: Car designer Dilip Chhabria's son arrested

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Kumar: The sole supernova in Galaxy Bollywood
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
India Inc and climate: Janet Yellen's voice will boom louder John Kerry's
A new avatar: Making a case for crypto-currencies to fill SME financing gap
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
-
Mumbai police on Saturday arrested Bonito Chhabria, son of car designer Dilip Chhabria, in connection with a case of cheating registered against him on the basis of comedian Kapil Sharma's complaint, an official said.
Bonito was called for questioning in the case by the crime branch officials. After being questioned, he was placed under arrest, he said.
Sharma had lodged the complaint with the Mumbai police last year, alleging that he was cheated of Rs 5.3 crore by Dilip Chhabria and others, the official said.
In the complaint, Sharma had told the police that he had paid more than Rs 5 crore to Chhabria between March and May 2017 to design a vanity bus for him. But as there was no progress made till 2019, Sharma had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
However, Chabbria last year sent a bill of Rs 1.20 crore to Sharma as parking charges for the vanity bus. After that Sharma approached the police and lodged his complaint.
"During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch," he said.
Last year, the Mumbai crime branch had arrested Dilip Chhabria in connection with multi crore car financing scam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU