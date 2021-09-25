Kapil Sharma cheating case: Car designer Dilip Chhabria's son arrested

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested Bonito Chhabria, son of car designer Dilip Chhabria, in connection with a case of cheating registered against him on the basis of comedian Kapil Sharma's complaint, an official said.

Bonito was called for questioning in the case by the crime branch officials. After being questioned, he was placed under arrest, he said.

Sharma had lodged the complaint with the Mumbai police last year, alleging that he was cheated of Rs 5.3 crore by Dilip Chhabria and others, the official said.

In the complaint, Sharma had told the police that he had paid more than Rs 5 crore to Chhabria between March and May 2017 to design a vanity bus for him. But as there was no progress made till 2019, Sharma had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

However, Chabbria last year sent a bill of Rs 1.20 crore to Sharma as parking charges for the vanity bus. After that Sharma approached the police and lodged his complaint.

"During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch," he said.

Last year, the Mumbai crime branch had arrested Dilip Chhabria in connection with multi crore car financing scam.

