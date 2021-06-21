'Virus hasn't gone anywhere': Karnataka CM warns as Covid curbs ease

-
As the state entered into
another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday told people not to be under the "illusion" that COVID-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the precautionary preventive measures.
"From today we have relaxed almost everything other than in a few districts, but don't be under illusion that the COVID has gone, we will have to wear masks, maintain distance and sanitize our hands regularly," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking at a cooperative department event here, he requested people to be vigilant until we get rid of COVID completely.
Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent, including Bengaluru, starting from Monday, allowing all shops to function from 6 AM to 5 PM and public transport to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity.
Among other things, hotels, clubs and restaurants have also opened for service until 5 PM with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted.
Earlier in the day speaking at another event, Yediyurappa said as the COVID numbers have come down than expected, we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large.
He appealed to people to cooperate by following preventive measures and get vaccinated.
The 17 districts where most of the restrictions have been relaxed are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Dharwad, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.
In the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will apply, allowing essential shops to be open from 6 AM to 2 PM, and movement of people till 7 PM.
Mysuru, where the positivity rate is high, will remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.
