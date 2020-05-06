Karnataka cancels special trains for migrants after CM meets builders

The Karnataka goverment on Tuesday has cancelled all the special trains which were to ferry to their home states following a meeting between Chief Minister and prominent of the state.

According to a Times of India report, N Manjunath Prasad, nodal officer for state's inter-state travel has written a letter to saying Shramik Special trains will not be required from Wednesday.

Karnataka had earlier arranged to run two special trains a day for five days to help stranded workers reach their home state amid due to coronavirus pandemic.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases rise to 49,400; global tally 3.72 mn

"Directions were given to the ministers to convince the labourers to refrain from returning to their home states," Yediyurappa tweeted after the meeting with the who expressed concerns of labour exodus.



Highlights of the Meeting of Chief Minister with Builders



1. A meeting was held with to discuss issues related to migrant labourers.



2. The COVID19 situation in the State is in control in comparison to other States. 1/4 — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 5, 2020

The CM said builders are providing all essential facilities to labourers and the construction activities have already started.

" The labourers should not heed to the rumours and avoid unnecessary travel," he said, adding relief measures will be taken after a meeting with the finance department.

According to a report in The Quint, an official said the decision has been taken to revive Karnataka's economy.

The state government has been collecting railway fares from the migrants and every worker had to pay for both train and bus service to reach station in advance.

A senior official claimed those who booked tickets have left the state but according to the Quint report, workers were seen stranded and unable to get on a train.