Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hints at lifting of curbs by Friday

Hinting at easing curbs imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision on lifting of weekend curbs and night curfew will be taken on January 21 after consulting the experts.
"There is a discussion among people that the Covid during the third wave is causing fever and cough and they are getting cured without hospitalisations. They are of the opinion that they could carry out their daily business by following Covid guidelines. The sentiment of people has been communicated to the experts committee," he explained.
The committee has been asked to look into the demand and they are analysing the Covid situation in the state. "We will get a complete picture in the meeting held by the experts on Friday. A decision would be taken as per the suggestion of the experts," he said.
"It is our duty to save lives and strict measures are being taken keeping this factor in mind. Though, Covid numbers are surging there is no load on hospitals as such. We directed hospitals to focus on OPD treatments," he said.
CM Bommai reacting on Congress charges that no action is being initiated on BJP leaders for Covid guidelines violations, said, there is no need of Congress leaders to lodge complaints in this regard. "I have instructed Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar to initiate action against all including BJP leaders for Covid guidelines violations."
Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday also echoed the same opinion on the issue of lifting of weekend curfew. "The weekend curfew will come into force only by the evening. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting of experts on Friday morning. This is a pro-people government. Pro-people decisions would be taken. However, the first priority is saving lives. Everything would be discussed in the expert committee meeting and a decision will be announced," he explained.
--IANS
mka/shb/
