Young, youthful India is showing the way on Covid vaccination: PM Modi

With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of Covid vaccine, Prime Minister said on Wednesday that young and youthful is showing the way.

He also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols.

Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."



He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

