Business Standard

Karnataka CM Bommai instructs to start mini textile parks in 25 taluks

'I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from the closeness. The weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports'

Topics
Karnataka government | Indian textiles | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

ANI  General News 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday instructed officials to establish the mini-textile park in 25 taluks which have the more concentration of weavers population in the coming days.

Speaking after launching Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the handloom and power loom weavers under the Nekar Sanman here on Wednesday, he said the mini textile parks would help weavers starting from the processing cotton and manufacturing readymade garments.

"I have close links with weavers individually and saw their problems from the closeness. The weavers must focus on the quality of products and come forward for exports. The market must be extended through the digital forum and for this, the Department of Handlooms and Textile will extend full support. Steps are being taken to agree with Amazon, Flipkart, and other Online forums," Bommai said.

He said that till now, the assistance was only for the weavers but now it has been extended to the power loom weavers and workers after understanding their travails. It's the Sankranti gift for the weavers. While B.S.Yediyurappa was the chief minister, he responded to the problems of weavers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he took bold decisions such as loan waiver and the Nekar Sanman scheme. The incumbent government is also helping them in a big way. Demands of those legislators in whose constituencies there is a big concentration of the weavers' population are fulfilled immediately.

On this occasion, Bommai interacted with the weavers of Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Tumkur, Belagavi, and Bagalkot.

Textile and Sugar Minister Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation Chairman Siddu Savadi, MLAs Mahadevappa, Shivalingappa Yadwad, M.D.Lakshminarayana and others were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:14 IST

