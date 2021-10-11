Karnataka coronavirus update: 373 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

-
-
Karnataka on Monday added 373 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,81,400 and 37,895, the health department said.
The day also saw 611 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,33,570. Active cases stood at 9,906, a department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 146 new cases and five deaths.
Mysuru was the second major COVID-19 hotspot with 43 fresh infections and two deaths.
Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 38 each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan, 17 in Tumakuru, 15 each in Kodagu and Udupi, 12 in Uttara Kannada and 10 in Mandya.
Apart from Bengaluru and Mysuru, two deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada and one in Dharwad.
Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.
Twenty-seven districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.
A total of 82,853 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.88 crore.
The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.93 crore, with 3,25,664 people being inoculated on Monday, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
