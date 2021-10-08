Karnataka coronavirus update: 397 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

-
Karnataka logged 397 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,80,170 and the toll to 37,866.
The day also saw 603 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,30,867.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the cases (140), as the city saw 148 discharges and three deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is now11,408.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.43 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.25 per cent.
Out of five deaths reported on Friday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 140, Mysuru 53, Dakshina Kannada 39, Hassan 27, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 27, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,47,970, followed by Mysuru 1,78,382 and Tumakuru 1,20,413.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,24,237, followed by Mysuru 1,75,509 and Tumakuru 1,18,975.
Cumulatively a total of 4,85,54,234 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 91,772 were on Friday alone.
