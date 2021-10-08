Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport starts excess baggage delivery service at Terminal 3
Baggage delivery firm CarterX raises funds from Venture Catalysts
Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight
T2 terminal of Delhi international airport to reopen from July 22
Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from May 17 midnight
-
The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31 onwards after almost 18 months of closure, said its operator DIAL on Friday.
The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned.
With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely.
"After almost 18 months of closure, the operations at T1 terminal will resume with pre-Covid operators, i.e. IndiGo and SpiceJet," said the statement by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 0105 hours, it mentioned.
The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
"With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.
According to aviation industry sources, carriers are currently operating around 70 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights within India and approximately 20 per cent of pre-Covid international passenger flights from India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU