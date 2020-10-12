Mizoram coronavirus update: Nine new cases take Covid-19 count to 2,184

Mizoram's COVID-19 count has reached 2,184 with nine new cases, according to the state government on Monday.

As per the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), government, the number of active cases in the state stand at 174, while 2,010 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

The state has not reported any death due to the disease.

As per the DIPR, all nine new cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen detection tests (RAgT) in the Aizawl district.

