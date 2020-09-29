Karnataka coronavirus update: Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases

Reversing the trend, with 7,509 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries outnumbered 6,892 new Covid-19 cases in on Monday.

"Of the 5,82,458 positive cases till date, 4,69,750 have been discharged so far, while active cases rose to 1,04,048 and 59 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 8,641 across the state, said the state health bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban district also reported less fresh cases at 2,722, taking its Covid tally to 2,23,569, including 44,182 active cases, while 1,76,541 were discharged so far, with 2,804 during the last 24 hours.

With only 9 deaths reported, the toll rose to 2,845 since March 8 when the pandemic broke in the southern state.

Of the 822 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 252 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan, 47 in Kalaburagi.

New cases among the districts, Udupi reported 332, Hassan 320, Kalaburagi 273, Mysuru 240, Chikkamagaluru 219, Dakshina Kannada 217 and Mandya 209.

Of the patients discharged in the districts, Ballari reported whopping 1,489, Dharwad 236, Chitradurga 228, Shivamogga 209, Bengaluru Rural 208 and Koppal 200.

