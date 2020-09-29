Religious places to reopen in Indore district, says Govt official

-
Religious places are set to
reopen in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh after nearly six months, an official said on Monday, adding that devotees will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.
The permission comes at a time when a surge is being seen in new coronavirus cases in the worst--hit district in the state.
In an order, district collector Manish Singh stated that it was mandatory for each devotee to wear a mask and follow social distancing norms.
The entry to sanctum sanctorum of temples is kept forbidden, as per the order.
Officials said the district administration also allowed reopening of Sarafa night food market in the city only for takeaway.
Indore district's COVID-19 case tally reached 23,075 on Monday, with addition of 468 new infections, which is the highest rise in the state in the day. The total death toll stood at 468.
