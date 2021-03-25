Karnataka got 400,000 doses, measures taken to ensure no shortage: Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that has received four lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday night and said the state government have taken measures to ensure no shortage of doses.

" received four lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine late last night and another tranche of 12 lakh doses expected to arrive by this week. Measures have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine in the State," Sudhakar said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 30,29,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in

At present, there are 15,614 active cases in the state. 9,45,594 recovered from the disease while 12,449 died.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)