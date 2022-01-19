Gadkari calls for cooperation between Centre, states for infra development

-
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called for cooperation between Central and state governments for infrastructure development in the country.
"Cooperation and communication needs to be enhanced between State and Centre," he said while inaugurating a Conference on "PM-Gati Shakti" for the South Zone, organised by his Ministry.
The day-long event witnessed panel discussions on various aspects of the programme, involving Central and state officials and stakeholders. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were the states and Union Territories that participated in the event.
Gadkari said that infrastructure development will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of India becoming a $5 trillion economy and welcomed suggestions from the States for making the programme a success.
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her address, said that the multi modal connectivity will facilitate connectivity for movement of people and goods while Chief Minister N. Rangasamy spoke about the importance of the elevated corridor project to minimise traffic congestion, helipad services and airport facilities for people visiting Puducherry.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Bommai said that the time has come to cooperate and coordinate in major mega projects of the Centre and the states. he urged the Centre to fasten clearances and relax rules in the finance sector to maximise investments.
The states and UTs gave their presentation during the conference regarding the achievements so far, action plan for implementation and improvement of logistics and infrastructure development in the respective states and UTs.
