Karnataka minister booked for 'threatening' family over land dispute

A case has been registered against Karnataka Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family, whose members later attempted to immolate themselves, over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.
The FIR has been registered against the Minister and three others following a complaint lodged by D Polappa, under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act, and sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, they said.
The case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to SC community.
During the Minister's visit to the village on Tuesday, the members of the community have requested him to help resolve the dispute.
In his complaint, Polappa alleged that the Minister had threatened to burn his entire family.
The complainant arrived near the Hospet rural police station on Tuesday night with five of his relatives. All of them tried to immolate themselves. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, police said.
A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, they added.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 11:45 IST